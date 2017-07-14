Customers Unhappy Their Bridal Gowns Are Behind Locked Doors

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A lot of unhappy customers of Alfred Angelo Bridal showed up at closed bridal shops on Friday.

“There was an appointment made earlier this week with someone in the store to come and get her gown and the slip, and naturally pay the balance,” Mary Gaydos of North Huntingdon told KDKA money editor Jon Delano outside the store in Monroeville.

“But now what do we do?”

She and her husband, Dick, were here to get their granddaughter’s wedding dress.

Her wedding is August 12th.

Delano: “They have the gown inside here?”

Dick Gaydos: “Supposedly, yes. Personally, I’d like to call the cops and have them open this door up.”

They are hardly alone.

“My wedding gown is in there, waiting to be picked up,” said Roberta Kranc of Irwin.

Kranc ordered a new gown to renew her wedding vows on her 30th anniversary this fall.

She tried to pick it up twice this week.

On one day they told her they could only take cash, and then on Thursday night…

“We were told the store would not close until approximately 6 o’clock, so we felt we had enough time to get here to pick up my gown, only to find they had closed early which was a big disappointment to about ten other girls that waited here,” said Kranc.

The doors are locked tight at Alfred Angelo, but behind the doors are dozens of bridal gowns that have been paid for or partially paid for.

And brides need them right now for weddings over the next few weeks.

So how do they get in there to get the gown?

The company filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy in Florida on Friday, and its attorney said it would work with the bankruptcy trustee to “facilitate delivery of dresses.”

No comment yet from the trustee, but the state attorney general’s office has a simple message.

“Get those dresses to the brides, if that’s what the brides want, or get a refund to them,” says Deputy Attorney General Jess Harvey with the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Harvey says his office has reached out to the company and trustee to help resolve this.

“We would like them to give back the dresses that they have, if they’re ready to go, or to refund money.”

The Attorney General’s office is asking any bride, bridesmaid, or others affected by the abrupt closing of Alfred Angelo Bridal to file a complaint with their office right away.

Ways to do that by phone, internet, or mail can be found here: AttorneyGeneral.gov/Quick_Links/Pennsylvania_Attorney_General_Complaint_Forms/

