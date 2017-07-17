Suspect ID’ed In McKeesport Double Shooting, Victim’s Father Mourns Daughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have identified the suspected shooter in Sunday night’s shooting in McKeesport that left a young woman dead and other person injured.

According to court papers, the suspect is Daniel Bizzelle Jr., who also goes by the nickname “Boog Bray.”

Police don’t think 23-year-old Samantha Klavora was the intended target late Sunday. But she was the victim who died, after sustaining six gunshot wounds.

“I’d like to know what’s going on. What are they doing about this?” asked Greg Klavora, Samantha’s father.

He says he’s stunned. He didn’t even learn his daughter had been killed until more than 16 hours after the shooting.

“I’m in mourning. I miss her. The initial shock will be Thursday,” he says.

That’s when her funeral is scheduled.

Two people were shot Sunday night.

Samantha, along with a 38-year-old man who was last listed in critical condition.

“We think the male was most likely the intended target,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman. “She was standing next to him when the shooting happened.”

Police suspect the shooting is in retaliation for a murder that happened in June. Diaz Petty, 24, was found on a sidewalk in McKeesport suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died.

Samantha is the ninth person to be murdered in McKeesport so far this year.

Her father says his daughter had hopes and dreams that will never be realized. He says she wanted to pursue cosmetology or working with animals.

He never thought the last time they talked on the phone would be the last time he would hear her voice.

“There’s so many shootings down there. It’s wrong,” said Klavora.

He says he also wishes police had called him and is frustrated that he only learned of his daughter’s death when he called the Medical Examiner’s office.

While police have identified Bizzelle as a suspect, no arrest has been made.