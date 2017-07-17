STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Marte Set To Return To Pirates: ‘I Became Careless And For That I’m Regretful’

July 17, 2017 9:18 PM By Rich Walsh
Filed Under: MLB, PEDs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Rich Walsh, Starling Marte

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starling Marte is back in Pittsburgh with his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs coming to an end.

Marte is not officially back from his suspension until Tuesday, but was at PNC Park on Monday, taking batting practice and getting comfortable with being back in the Pirates clubhouse.

He is set to return to the field on Tuesday as the Pirates continue a crucial four-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He couldn’t rejoin the team Monday because he still had one game of his 80-game suspension to sit out.

Instead, Marte met with most of his teammates and apologized.

He says he regrets what he did, doesn’t want to be a distraction and wants to move on for his teammates and the fans and help the Pirates win.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Marte spoke through his translator Mike Gonzalez.

“I do not want to be a distraction to my team,” Marte said. “If anything, starting today, tomorrow when I put on that uniform, I want to represent this team. I don’t want to be a distraction anymore and I want to honor and respect this organization the way that it deserves.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Marte still contends he didn’t know that he took steroids. He said he wasn’t careful enough.

“I really learned a lot and I’ve learned a huge lesson behind that. However, my goal now is, like I mentioned before, regain that trust. When it comes to substances, always revise things with my trainers here in the Pirates organization first and just continue moving forward. But I can tell you, I’ve always been careful, somewhere, somehow I became careless and for that I’m regretful.”

Meanwhile, Marte is expected to be back in left field when he returns to the field Tuesday night.

More from Rich Walsh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch