McCutchen: ‘We Are Having A Boy!’

July 18, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Last month, Andrew McCutchen announced he and his wife were expecting their first child.

Now, the Pirates’ star has taken the next step, announcing the baby will be a boy!

McCutchen posted photos from what appears to be a gender reveal party. Judging by the photos, he seems pretty happy.

The caption on the post reads, “We are proud to announce we are having a BOY! This has been the most exciting journey! Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. This was a day we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Baby boy, we cant wait to lay our eyes on you!”

McCutchen originally took to Twitter with a beautiful video to announce they were expecting.

