New TV Special To Feature Jackie Evancho And Her Family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and singing sensation Jackie Evancho will take center stage with her family in a new TV special.

According to Variety, the Evancho family will be featured next month in a new one-hour special on TLC called “Growing Up Evancho.”

The show will feature not only Jackie, but her parents and siblings, Rachael, Zack and Juliet, too. It will focus on transgender issues and family values.

Jackie and her older sister, Juliet, have been outspoken recently on LGBTQ rights. They requested a meeting with President Donald Trump in March after his rollback on transgender rights.

Back then, Jackie told KDKA-TV, “When I heard the news that Trump was pulling back on transgender guidelines, I was thinking about my sister, and all the things she’s gone through, and me watching her suffer like that was really hard.”

Variety says the show will spotlight Juliet as she pursues modeling and continues her work as an LGBTQ activist. It will also highlight the strong bond between the sisters.

Jackie released her latest album in March, and performed for President Trump at his inauguration.

The special will air on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. on TLC.