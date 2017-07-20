Fiancé Of Woman Trapped In Building Collapse: I Don’t Know How She Made It Through

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The fiancé of a woman trapped in a partially collapsed building in Washington last week is speaking out about their ordeal.

“How she made it through that nine-and-a-half hours, I don’t know, I don’t know,” Nate Engott said.

Engott said he relives last week’s terrifying moments every day. That morning, the apartment building he and his fiancée, Megan Angelone, lived in came crumbling down.

The building is on North Main Street in Washington.

“I was able to free myself and I was able to pull myself out and as I got out to go get help, firefighters were already there and they took me and they wouldn’t let me come back,” he said.

Engott had to leave his fiancée behind. She was trapped under two floors of debris and a refrigerator. It would be more than nine hours before emergency crews could free her.

She was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospial and has undergone several surgeries. According to Engott, she will remain in the hospital for possibly three weeks.

“She is struggling every day. It’s hard for me to look at her and see her like that because she is such an amazing woman and she is extremely strong,” he said.

Engott said their struggles continue outside the hospital, too.

He said he has a place to stay until this week and he has nothing. All of their possessions were left in the apartment and now the structure is being torn down.

“We had hardships as it was. We barely made it, barely had a minimal income…we just lost everything. It’s kind of like back to square one again. We have no shoes, we have nothing. It’s fresh in our minds every day,” he said.

