Sources: Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Cop Accused Of Soliciting Sex Online

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cranberry Township police are investigating sexual assault allegations made against a North Braddock police officer who is currently under investigation for allegedly soliciting sex online.

Earlier this week, an investigation began into an ad on a classifieds website that featured photos of North Braddock police officer Mike Foley under the title “White Alpha Male Bull Seeking couples/wives/girlfriends.”

The post appears to be an ad in which Foley is soliciting sex with married women or women who are currently in a relationship.

According to sources, a 30-year-old Cranberry woman gave police a detailed report of what is described as a “sexual encounter” with Foley.

The sources say the woman told police Foley met her at a Cranberry hotel in late April. Sources confirm the woman told police Foley was in full uniform at the time, he took her to a room, and she had sex with Foley in the room.

Sources also confirm the woman told investigators she became concerned for her safety with Foley, and she alleged Foley became very aggressive. Sources confirm the woman told police she waited to come forward because she was concerned about the retaliation.

Sources confirm the woman told police she met Foley on the same website where he is accused of allegedly soliciting sex.

After the initial allegations about the ad surfaced, Foley’s attorney said his client did not post the ads, and someone else fabricated them and placed them on the site, using them against Officer Foley.

That attorney now says, however, he is no longer representing Foley.

Foley told KDKA’s Marty Griffin he will be releasing a statement very soon.

Foley has been suspended with pay.

