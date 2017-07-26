Groundbreaking To Be Held For McKeesport Medical Marijuana Growing Facility

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Ground will be broken Thursday on one of the area’s first medical marijuana growing facilities.

PurePenn will build a 21,000 square foot building on Industry Road in McKeesport.

The company was recently awarded a coveted license to grow medical marijuana.

In addition to construction jobs, the company says it plans to employ 75 full-time workers.

“Within six months, around March of next year, February to March of next year, our product will start… be on the shelves of the licensed dispensaries in Pennsylvania,” said Gabe Perlow, of Pure Penn.

“It’s truly exciting, we’re looking forward to it, looking forward to the partnership, and just playing a part in impacting all these lives, all these different ailments and disabilities,” McKeeport Mayor Michael Cherepko said.

The company is also hosting a job fair on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the McKeesport Palisades Event Center.