Rayovac Gives 13 Years’ Worth Of Batteries To Couple Who Had Alarm Clock Stuck In Wall

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A couple listened to an alarm clock stuck in their wall go off every single day for 13 years, surprised the battery never died.

The Ross Township couple finally had the clock removed from their wall earlier this month and discovered that it was powered by a corroding, but still working, Rayovac battery.

Friday, the couple received a special delivery from Rayovac itself.

A representative dropped by with about 500 batteries, enough to last about 13 years. Representative Michelle Woolever said that in her ten years with the company, this assignment was a first.

“Consumers share their stories all the time. We get stories of batteries lasting for 19 years. We always try to reward those consumers, but this is a special situation,” Woolever said.

“I never expected something like that coming out of the story that [KDKA’s Dave Crawley] did about an alarm clock in the wall,” alarm clock owner Jerry Lynn said, “because it just seemed like kind of a, eh, little interest story and then it spread and it spread and it spread.”

The family also got some t-shirts and a voucher for a tour of the Rayovac plant in Wisconsin.

The family plans to donate some of those batteries to charity.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter