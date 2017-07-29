Multiple Counties Recovering From Overnight Flooding

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Multiple counties are recovering Saturday after storms caused severe flooding overnight.

The American Red Cross sent teams out to Washington, Fayette and Allegheny counties to assist flood victims.

Finleyville and Washington City in Washington County were hit particularly hard.

A shelter was opened at the New Eagle Recreation Hall on Chess Street to offer help. An additional location at the South Strabane Fire Department on Oak Spring Road was placed on stand-by, but was not opened.

Flooding was so severe in parts of South Union Township in Fayette County that crews were sent out in boats to rescue residents from their homes.

The Red Cross was assisting residents in Masontown, Uniontown and Fairchance.

In Allegheny County, the Red Cross was checking on homes in South Park.

Anyone who needs assistance due to flooding should contact (888) 217-9599.

