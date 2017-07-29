FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Multiple Counties Recovering From Overnight Flooding

July 29, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bob Allen, Fayette County, Finleyville, Severe Flooding, South Strabane Township, Washington County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Multiple counties are recovering Saturday after storms caused severe flooding overnight.

The American Red Cross sent teams out to Washington, Fayette and Allegheny counties to assist flood victims.

Finleyville and Washington City in Washington County were hit particularly hard.

finleyville flooding debris Multiple Counties Recovering From Overnight Flooding

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

A shelter was opened at the New Eagle Recreation Hall on Chess Street to offer help. An additional location at the South Strabane Fire Department on Oak Spring Road was placed on stand-by, but was not opened.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Flooding was so severe in parts of South Union Township in Fayette County that crews were sent out in boats to rescue residents from their homes.

uniontown flooding evacuation 2 Multiple Counties Recovering From Overnight Flooding

(Photo Credit: Destiny Nichole)

The Red Cross was assisting residents in Masontown, Uniontown and Fairchance.

In Allegheny County, the Red Cross was checking on homes in South Park.

Anyone who needs assistance due to flooding should contact (888) 217-9599.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch