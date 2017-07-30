Fans, Players Attend Mass To Honor Dan Rooney At Training Camp

LATROBE (KDKA) — Fans and Pittsburgh Steelers players attended a mass at St. Vincent Basilica Parish on Sunday to honor Dan Rooney.
This year marks the first Steelers training camp at St. Vincent without the late Dan Rooney.
His life was celebrated during the mass on the campus where training camp is held.
“The great leader of the Steelers and NFL was a great friend to all of us, and his presence is surely going to be missed,” Father Paul Taylor said.
The team will also honor Rooney with a special patch on their jerseys this season.
The patch features a black and gold shamrock with the initials “DMR.”
Rooney passed away in April at the age of 84.
