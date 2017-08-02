McKeesport Shooting Suspect Surrenders To Police

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The man accused of pulling the trigger in a double shooting that claimed a woman’s life in McKeesport last month has surrendered.

Allegheny County Police say 25-year-old Daniel Bizzelle Jr., who also goes by the nickname “Boog Bray,” turned himself in on Wednesday evening.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Bizzelle last month in connection with the shooting of 23-year-old Samantha Klavora on July 16 along 5th Avenue.

Bizzelle is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other firearms violations.

Police say they don’t think Klavora was the intended target. She died from six gunshot wounds.

Another man was critically injured.

Bizzelle was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

