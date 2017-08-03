OC Todd Haley: We Don’t Want To Be A Yo-Yo Team In Redzone

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- There’s no denying that the Steelers have plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal and should be one of the top units in the league this year. For offensive coordinator Todd Haley, that brings great opportunity but also great expectations.

Haley joined “The Fan Morning Show” on Thursday and addressed the fact that the Steelers need to turn more field goals into touchdowns this season.

“We just have to be more consistent,” said Haley. “We did a lot of good things, but what we are trying to eliminate is just the up and downs. I always say that we don’t want yo-yo’s, we don’t want to be a yo-yo team. We just want to be a little more consistent in [the red zone] and I think if we do that, we’ll feel good about what we are doing.”

Haley says there are no specific plans or accommodations the offense will make for when Martavis Bryant is finally eligible to practice and play.

“As we’ve had to deal with a bunch over the last couple years with various players that are very important to us, we coach the guys that are out here, especially in this setting,” said Haley. “We’re excited for him to get out here whenever that happens, but until then we’ve got to just coach the guys that are out there and work like heck to develop guys, young guys, new guys and figure out what they do best and how they can best help us.”

Ben Roethlisberger mentioned yesterday that the offensive line and how they perform and protect him may determine how long he will continue to play. Haley had high praise for this group.

“They’ve been together now a long time, they’re the focal point really of everything that we do,” said Haley. “When you’ve got a group like this, it’s really exciting every single day, especially with the energy that they bring starting with [Maurkice] Pouncey,” said Haley. “Just a great group to be around and really, I’m excited to see just how good they can be. I said it last year, I thought they were one of, if not, the best group in the league.”

Haley is eagerly awaiting the return of Le’Veon Bell to the team as well and says he will show up ready to play when he does return.

“Can’t wait for him to get here,” said Haley. “And when he does, I’m not in any kind of panic about him being ready to go. I’ve talked to him a few times and he sounds like he’s, just like in the past, he’s going to come in looking like Le’Veon and then it’s just a matter of getting him up to speed quickly.”

“There’s not going to be anything where he’s saying, ‘Wait what the heck’s that?’ or ‘What’s this?’ He’s very smart and he’ll pick up any of the subtle things that we’ve changed.”

