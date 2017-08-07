Crosby Celebrates Birthday At Nova Scotia Natal Day Parade

HALIFAX, N.S. (KDKA) — The Canadian province of Nova Scotia celebrated its birthday this weekend. Every year, the province holds Natal Day celebrations.

This year, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was asked to be the Grand Marshal of the Natal Day parade in Halifax.

Normally, 25,000 to 35,000 people show up for the parade. But this year, thousands more lined the streets, hoping to get a glimpse of Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Coincidentally, the Natal Day parade fell on a day of celebration for Crosby himself. Monday marked Crosby’s 30th birthday.

Fans along the parade route wished him happy birthday, and some even sang to him.

Some were overwhelmed with excitement.

“Happy birthday, Sid! Happy birthday! Oh my God! Oh my God! He is right there!” yelled one female fan along the parade route.

Along with Monday’s parade, Crosby brought the Stanley Cup to a few more stops in Halifax. He stopped at a children’s hospital and went to a veteran’s retirement facility. He even walked The Cup out to the end of a dock and stood there, showing it off to a group of boaters.

It’s no secret that Crosby won the hearts of Pens fans long ago. He was drafted in 2005, and has been with the team ever since.

In an interview on his 30th birthday, Crosby admitted his time in Pittsburgh has flown by. He said he’s starting to notice some grey hairs.

But with age, comes wisdom. Crosby added that even though his speed may suffer as he gets older, he’s playing smarter these days.

A modest statement from a three-time Stanley Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter