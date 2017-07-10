WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Stanley Cup Tours The Globe With Back-To-Back Champion Penguins

July 10, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second straight summer, the Pittsburgh Penguins are partying with the Stanley Cup.

The back-to-back champions are each taking their turn with hockey’s most coveted prize.

It’s already been to California with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who spent the day with it in his hometown of San Diego last month.

The Cup then returned to Pittsburgh, where over the weekend, it spent the day at PPG Paints Arena with season ticket holders.

On Monday, it was Chris Kunitz’s turn. The four-time champion recently left the Pens through free agency to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, tweeted this photo of Kunitz and his children starting the morning off right with a little milk and cereal out of the trophy.

