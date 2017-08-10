Second Man Arrested In Penn Hills Robbery, Homicide

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A second man has been arrested in connection to a robbery and homicide that happened in Penn Hills late Sunday night.
Police say 25-year-old Dustin K. Taylor, of Mt. Oliver, is facing a number of charges, including criminal homicide and robbery.
Taylor was arrested in Turtle Creek on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Conestoga Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Kevin Trowery inside the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As officers arrived, three individuals were fleeing the scene. One man — 31-year-old Donald King, of Stowe Township — was apprehended, taken into custody and later charged with criminal homicide and robbery.
Officials believed the shooting happened as the individuals were attempting to rob Trowery.
