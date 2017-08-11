Furry Tails: Squiggy, Dutchess & Marilyn Monroe Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Squiggy

Animal Friends

We’ve featured Squiggy once before and she’s still trying to find a loving forever home! She’s a sweet pup with a loving heart, and just wants to find a forever family that will give her lots of love and treats and take her for walks!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Squiggy is a laid-back, senior girl who came to us after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Squiggy was adopted once, but through no fault of her own, she was returned to Animal Friends. Despite her tough journey, Squiggy has the biggest heart! She is a great cuddle buddy and loves sitting in laps to have her back scratched. Squiggy would do well with children 10 years and older. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home, and would love to spend her days relaxing and going on walks with a human who loves her. Once she gets to know you, she’ll stick to you like glue! Someone believes in Squiggy so much that they have sponsored her adoption, so she is truly priceless!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Marilyn Monroe

Orphans of the Storm

This superstar is Marilyn Monroe! She’s a sweet kitty that got a second chance at life when she came to Orphans of the Storm, and now she’s looking for a forever home where she’ll get lots of love!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Marilyn Monroe came to the shelter with her three babies, after being at a kill-shelter near West Virginia in September of 2016. Marilyn is living in foster care, along with other adult cats, kittens and two large dogs. Marilyn is a very, very affectionate cat; although, she picks the times she wants loved. Sometimes she can be shy if she doesn’t know you. Marilyn Monroe follows her foster mom around so she can be picked up and loved. As soon as you pick her up she starts to purr. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Marilyn Monroe, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Dutchess

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Dutchess is the first pet we’re featuring from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, and she’s a special girl! She loves belly rubs and being out in the sunshine, and she can’t wait to find a loving forever family to spend time with!

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Dutchess (aka ‘Double Dutch’) is a 6-year-old Pitbull mix and is a favorite here at Animal Protectors. She was surrendered to the shelter back in March because she didn’t get along with the other dog that she lived with. At that point in time, both dogs were un-spayed females. Since she has been in our care she has been spayed and although she can be picky about her dog friends, we do think it would be possible for her to go into a home with another dog if it was the right fit.

If you are looking for a dog that loves people, Dutchess is your girl! Every day when she goes out for her walks, she has to say hello and get pets from everyone she sees along the way.

Dutchess also enjoys spending time outside sunbathing and is a sucker for a good belly rub!

We are shocked that no one has shown very much interest in Dutchess since she’s been in our care and we are hoping that changes soon. She is a great dog and deserves a great home.

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

