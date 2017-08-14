TJ Watt On Being Named Starter: ‘I Haven’t Heard Anything’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers first round pick T.J. Watt faced a rush of media Monday at Steelers camp in Latrobe after reports from the Post-Gazette that he will start the season at outside linebacker.

He must have felt like Giants quarterback Josh Johnson on Friday as Watt ended with a couple of sacks, 5 tackles and a pass defended in his first NFL preseason game.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Watt said of the report.

It was linebackers coach Joey Porter who made the statement to 93.7 the Fan Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette that Watt would start and James Harrison would be a back-up.

“I will let him address all of those bold statements regarding rotations,” Tomlin said after practice Monday. “You guys aren’t sucking me into those waters.”

“I think it’s a good start, obviously there is a lot of film to still be broken down from that game,” Watt added. “Just learning from each and every rep, obviously you never play as good as you think you did and you never play as bad as you think you did.”

The first round pick said there were plays he could have made and that he’s a rookie and still learning.

“I’m just coming out here trying to do everything I can each and every single day to show these coaches what I can do,” Watt said. “All of that stuff is above my pay grade, that’s not my responsibility to put the lineup out there. I’m just out here trying to show I’m as consistent as possible and that I can make plays and that I can be trusted.”