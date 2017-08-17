Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Teen In Road Rage Incident To Stand Trial

August 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Bayard Rustin High School, Bianca Roberson, Chester County, David Desper, West Chester, West Goshen

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a road rage encounter has waived his preliminary hearing.

That means 28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, will head to trial. A formal arraignment is set for next week.

Family and friends of victim Bianca Roberson had gathered outside the Chester County Courthouse on Thursday morning to show their love and support for her. Two family friends held a large banner showing Roberson’s high school pictures and calling for justice.

Police say Desper and Roberson were engaged in a high-speed “cat-and-mouse game” as both tried to merge into a single highway lane before Desper shot Roberson in the head and drove off June 28. Her car crashed into a tree.

Desper surrendered to police a few days later.

