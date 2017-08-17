Man Wanted In Burglary Previously Sought In Alleged Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a burglary in Shaler may be armed.
Shaler Township Police have an arrest warrant for 34-year-old David Interthal in connection to a burglary at Hoffman Tree Service. It happened just before 10:30 a.m.
Interthal is facing a number of charges including burglary, criminal trespass and causing or risking a catastrophe.
Police say Interthal may be armed with a knife and anyone who sees him is urged to use caution and call 911.
An arrest warrant was previously issued for Interthal back in May, when he allegedly stabbed one person and injured another.