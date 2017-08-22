Police: Judge’s Shooter Was Stopped By Officer Hours Earlier

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse was stopped by a police officer hours earlier for having a defective headlight as he drove in downtown Steubenville in the early morning darkness.

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot Monday after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who’s expected to survive.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in West Virginia reports the shooting happened about four hours after Richmond was warned about his headlights during the traffic stop.

Police say as Bruzzese was walking in the alley next to the courthouse, Richmond, a convicted felon known on the street as “Snake,” was waiting to kill him.

Police said the quick actions of the judge and a probation officer returning fire at Richmond stopped him in his tracks.

“If it wasn’t for the probation officer, this gentleman would have kept on shooting till he killed the judge,” Jefferson County, Ohio, Sheriff Fred Abdalla said. “It’s a sad day in America when you have a judge shot in front of his courthouse.”

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death case Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. A visiting judge handled that case.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)