Lawyer: Building Owners Not To Blame For Collapse, Tenants Misinformed About Prior Issues

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a month after an apartment building collapsed in Washington County trapping a woman in rubble for hours, investigators say they finally know the cause.

Since the collapse on July 12, the lawyer for the owners of the building say her clients have been demonized, criminalized and called slumlords.

“This only came about after the collapse. Then, all of the sudden, everything was wrong,” said attorney Elizabeth Tarasi. “A crack in the window, they got a citation. A dumpster not being in the proper place on the property, a citation.”

Tarasi also says Mark and Melissa Russo are not to blame for the collapse.

She says an investigator for the couple’s insurance company blames the weight of water pooling on the flat roof of the building located on North Main Street in Washington,

According to the attorney, the water came from a downspout on an adjacent building, and that was draining onto their roof.

Tarasi: “The weight of the water is the reason for the collapse.”

KDKA’s Marty Griffin: “Nothing else?”

Tarasi: “That I have been told, nothing else. So all of the water pouring onto the roof, and the rain water combined with the extra water there, it just caused too much weight on the roof, and, boom, it went down.”

Griffin: “Weren’t there a compilation of things with this building?”

Tarasi: “No.”

Griffin: “So, all the stories the folks living there suggested there were issues prior, they’re false?”

Tarasi: “Yes.”

Griffin: “So, everyone is lying that lived there?”

Tarasi: “No, they’re not lying, they’re just misinformed.”

One of the people living in the building was Megan Angelone. After the collapse, she was trapped under a refrigerator for nine hours until crews could free her.

Angelone’s mother tells KDKA that her daughter is still in the hospital. She has undergone about 30 procedures on her legs and hips.

Angelone still isn’t able to walk or get out of bed, but her mother says she stood up with the help of a therapist the other day. Once she gets out of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, she will have to go to an inpatient rehab facility.