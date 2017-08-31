PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has lifted the flush and boil water advisory for all affected areas except Millvale.

The PWSA says that as of late Thursday afternoon, residents in northern areas of Pittsburgh and Reserve Township are no longer required to boil tap water before consumption.

The advisory is still in place, however, in the Borough of Millvale. The PWSA says they expect results from additional tests in Millvale to arrive within 24 to 48 hours.

According to results from the Department of Environment Protection, water systems tests for northern areas of Pittsburgh and Reserve Township conducted from Monday through Thursday afternoon showed no trace amounts of bacterial content, and there is no longer a potential risk to the drinking water supply.

“PWSA sincerely appreciates the public’s patience and we understand the hardship endured by all during this challenging time. Our main goal at PWSA is, and will always be, providing safe drinking water to our customers,” PWSA Interim Executive Director Robert Weimar said in a release.

The advisory was issued Monday night after officials spotted a tear in the cover at the Lanpher reservoir. Officials were worried about contamination from birds that sit on the cover. The advisory affected about 18,000 homes.

Anyone with questions can contact the PWSA on their Customer Service Line at 412-255-2423, which opens at 8 a.m. every weekday, or visit their homepage at this link.