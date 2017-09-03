BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
HURRICANE HARVEY: Safeguarding Houston | Gas Prices | Pets | How To Help | Photos
MORE: Pittsburgh Weather | LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Emaciated Dog Showing Signs Of Improvement At Clairton Shelter

Filed Under: Clairton, Ralph Iannotti, Who Rescued Who Humane Society

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog found in Glassport in terrible condition, with her ribs showing, has a new lease on life Sunday.

The emaciated 2- to 3-year-old pit bull mix was rescued last Thursday from a house in Glassport. It was not the owner’s home.

When she was found, she could barely hold her head up or walk. The underweight dog weighed only about 40 pounds when she was found.

“The dog is very close to, or at the time was, very close to dying,” Pamela Amicarella, with the Who Rescued Who Humane Society, said. “[If] much more time would have passed by and the dog would have ultimately died.”

The dog was rushed to Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialists and stayed overnight before she was sent to Who Rescued Who Humane Society for further care.

who rescued who humane society dog Emaciated Dog Showing Signs Of Improvement At Clairton Shelter

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

The dog’s back legs have been taped up because of pressure wounds from lying down.

She’s now showing some signs of improvement at the Clairton shelter.

“At this point, it’s going to be a long haul of basically getting her back on her feet,” Amicarella said.

Amicarella says the dog is now walking on her own, and a harness is used so she’s doesn’t overexert herself. She’s being fed prescription food every two hours.

The shelter hopes to put her up for adoption once she is back in good health.

More information on the dog’s recovery can be found on the Who Rescued Who Humane Society Facebook page: Facebook.com/WRWHS

No charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch