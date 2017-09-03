Emaciated Dog Showing Signs Of Improvement At Clairton Shelter

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog found in Glassport in terrible condition, with her ribs showing, has a new lease on life Sunday.

The emaciated 2- to 3-year-old pit bull mix was rescued last Thursday from a house in Glassport. It was not the owner’s home.

When she was found, she could barely hold her head up or walk. The underweight dog weighed only about 40 pounds when she was found.

“The dog is very close to, or at the time was, very close to dying,” Pamela Amicarella, with the Who Rescued Who Humane Society, said. “[If] much more time would have passed by and the dog would have ultimately died.”

The dog was rushed to Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialists and stayed overnight before she was sent to Who Rescued Who Humane Society for further care.

The dog’s back legs have been taped up because of pressure wounds from lying down.

She’s now showing some signs of improvement at the Clairton shelter.

“At this point, it’s going to be a long haul of basically getting her back on her feet,” Amicarella said.

Amicarella says the dog is now walking on her own, and a harness is used so she’s doesn’t overexert herself. She’s being fed prescription food every two hours.

The shelter hopes to put her up for adoption once she is back in good health.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.