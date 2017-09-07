Warrants Issued For Suspects In McKeesport Double Homicide

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKEESPORT (KDKA) – Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in a McKeesport shooting that left two women dead and a male victim wounded.

Allegheny County Police are searching for Kylee Shawn Lankford, 29, of Monroeville, and Miras Moortell Kelly II, 19, of McKeesport. Both are facing two counts of criminal homicide along with other charges.

Police say officers were first called to the 400 block of Gross Street last Friday around 3:30 a.m.

“I heard four gunshots. There was one, then a pause and three more,” said neighbor Robert Harff. “A couple seconds later, I saw two people running down between the houses.”

Police say officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Kimberly Lesko, and Melodie Robb were pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was last listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He has not been identified.

According to criminal complaints filed Thursday, a witness told police that Lankford and Kelly had stopped in front of the house where the shootings took place after Lankford had earlier stated that he intended to “rob” someone.

Police say Lankford later admitted to at least one person that he and Kelly had forced their way into the home. Lankford allegedly went to the back room on the first floor where he shot the male victim, who was lying on a couch. Kelly stayed in the front living room with Lesko and Robb.

Police say Lankford returned to the living room and said his gun was jammed. Lankford allegedly took Kelly’s gun and shot both Lesko and Robb. Police say Lankford and Kelly then fled the house.

According to the criminal complaints, Lankford later said he felt bad because two of the victims were women and he didn’t get anything from them.