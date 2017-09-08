Furry Tails: Magnificent, Carmen & Navi Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Magnificent

Animal Friends

Excellent, brilliant, impressive, sublime… all that and Magnificent, too! This handsome and wonderful kitty can’t wait to find his forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet this magnificent guy … Magnificent! He came to Animal Friends in December of last year. He was adopted, but returned when he didn’t enjoy the high energy of the family’s children. At a year-and-a-half-old, he still enjoys playing with cat toys like a kitten, but also loves to lay around or take naps on a lap. Magnificent would like to be the only pet in the home because he wants your love all to himself. He would also prefer to hang out with kids 10 and older. If Magnificent sounds like he could fit nicely in your home, stop by and meet this gorgeous guy today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Carmen

Orphans of the Storm

Carmen’s had a tough start, that’s why she deserves a loving forever home where she’ll be taken care of by a patient family.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Carmen is 4- to 5-years-old, and living in a foster home. She loves to be petted, and is a lap cat when she chooses to be! Once she has had enough, she goes off on her own. Up until she was rescued, she had a rough life. Due to an old injury she has a slight limp, and had a few teeth extracted, but is otherwise, she is very healthy. Carmen uses pet steps to get into bed with her foster mom. Carmen ignores the other cats in her foster home or hisses if they get too close to her, but hopefully, she will eventually interact with them. Carmen is in a foster home at this time. For more info or to meet her, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Carmen, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Navi

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Look at those adorable ears! Navi is a sweet girl with a lot of energy and she can’t wait to find a forever home where she’ll get lots of attention.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Navi arrived at Animal Protectors after we received a 911 call and picked her up back in July. This girl is a Shepherd mix and is around 9-months-old.

Navi craves attention and walks very well on leash. She also has been walked with other dogs and we think that she would fit in nicely to a home that has another dog (although a meet and greet would be required).

Navi is still a puppy, and even though she has a very calm demeanor outside of the kennel, she still has some puppy energy/habits and needs someone who is willing to work with her on that.

We know that in the right home she will be able to become the fantastic dog she was always meant to be!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________

ADOPTION UPDATE: Good news for Kratos, a friendly pup featured on Aug. 19. Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley say he’s been adopted into a good home!

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24