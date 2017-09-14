3 Charged In Suspected Fayette Co. Dog Fighting Ring

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SMITHFIELD (KDKA) – Three people are facing charges in connection with an alleged dog fighting ring in Fayette County.

Last month, state police had been following up on a rash of ATV thefts in the Smithfield area of Fayette County.

However, officers discovered 29 pit bulls on a remote farm and they suspected it was a breeding ground for the purpose of dog fighting. Two of the dogs were puppies.

On Wednesday, three people were charged: Edward Harris, who was already in jail on separate charges in Perry County, Regis Grooms and Melisha Robinson, who is a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission employee.

Investigators say Harris, who is from Uniontown, is the owner of the dogs and that he is known to raise, train and fight pit bulls.

Grooms and Robinson are said to have been taking care of the animals while Harris is in jail.

According to officials, the day state police found the dogs Robinson had just arrived to feed them.

Police say all three had an active role in fighting, training, destroying remains, feeding, housing and shipping pit bulls.

Three dogs were found dead on the property.

The other 29 dogs were rescued by police. All of them had been tied down with heavy chains and were either starving or in poor condition.

Veterinarians said even though the animals were in pretty bad shape, all are expected to survive.

