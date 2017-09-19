Pitt’s Cathedral Of Learning Reopens After Sprinkler Flood

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Cathedral Of Learning, Oakland, Pitt, University Of Pittsburgh, Water Main Break

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The 42-story Cathedral of Learning has reopened on the University of Pittsburgh campus after a sprinkler problem flooded the building.

Classes and other activities were canceled Monday after the malfunction caused water to run across the floors, into the hallways and down the stairs of the iconic structure.

University officials were still assessing the damage but say the 30 Nationality Rooms in the building were not damaged beyond water on their floors. The rooms each have a unique architectural design and contain artifacts of the various cultures represented.

The 535-feet high Gothic Revival structure is the tallest classroom building in the Western Hemisphere.

A campus spokesman could not immediately say what caused the sprinkler line in question to break. The building reopened about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch