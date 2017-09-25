Steelers Alejandro Villanueva: ‘I Threw My Teammates Under The Bus Unintentionally’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva says the national anthem ordeal got out of control and he is taking the blame.

“Unfortunately I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally,” Villanueva said. “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself I feel embarrassed,” Villanueva said in a press conference Monday.

Villanueva was the only Steelers player standing outside the tunnel for the national anthem before their game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Villanueva says he asked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he could be out in front with the captains during the national anthem and they agreed to it.

He says he turned around when the Bears fan flag came in, and looked back to his teammates but the anthem had already started. The rest of the team remained in the tunnel.

“I made my teammates look bad, and that is my fault only,” Villanueva said. “We as a team tried to figure it out, but obviously butchered it,” Villanueva said.

During his press conference, the former Army Ranger says he is absolutely okay if teammates kneel or sit during the national anthem.

“People that are taking a knee are not saying anything negative about the military, they’re not saying anything negative about the flag, they’re just trying to protest that there are some injustices in America,” Villanueva said.

He says some players who have been kneeling during anthems have even approached him before or after games and thanked him for his service.

Sales of Villanueva’s jerseys have skyrocketed since video of him standing outside the tunnel during the national anthem was shown on CBS.

“For anybody who thinks Coach Tomlin is not as patriotic as you can get in America, I’m offended by that,” Villanueva said. “I made coach Tomlin look bad, and that is my fault, and my fault only.”

“I don’t have anything to say about the commander in chief and his decisions, nothing to comment about what the president says,” Villanueva said.

“We as a team tried to figure it out, obviously we butchered it, I’m not gonna pretend I have some kind of righteous voice,” he said.

“I will support all my teammates, and all my teammates and all of my coaches have always supported me,” he said.

“Every single one of my teammates is extremely supportive and extremely patriotic. I can honestly say that,” Villanueva said.