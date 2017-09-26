Best Places For Iced Coffee In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz
Though we may be heading into fall and pumpkin-flavored everything, few things are as refreshing as a nice, delicious iced coffee. Pittsburgh has plenty of coffee shops to turn to for a cool caffeine fix, from classic staples like caramel macchiatos to creations packed with more flavor that’ll keep you sipping. Here are five of the best.
Black Forge Coffee House
1206 Arlington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 291-8994
www.blackforgecoffee.com
Pittsburgh’s Allentown is home to Black Forge Coffee House, a place with a punk style — their slogan is “darkness brewing eternal” — and unique artwork on the walls that’s perfect for people looking for something a little different. You’ll find their cold brew, iced staples like macchiatos and Americanos, and the shop’s own specialty drinks. As a great bonus, everything is locally sourced.
Commonplace Coffee
5827 Forbes Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
(412) 422-0404
thecommonplacecoffeehouse.com
With multiple locations from the Strip District to Squirrel Hill — and even nearby Indiana — you can enjoy Commonplace Coffee easily, with coffee beans they roast themselves. Try the lavender vanilla latte in the summer, or keep an eye out for the fall spice. And if you want to learn more about coffee, check out their tasting class.
21st St. Coffee and Tea
2002 Smallman St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 281-0809
www.21streetcoffee.com
You’ll find plenty of great coffee in the Strip, and 21st St. Coffee and Tea is no exception, designed for true coffee lovers and with a knowledgable staff to top it off. Try the draft coffee or an iced mocha, or for something a little more fun, you can get an espresso shake or an affogato, espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. For those with nut allergies or dietary preferences such as veganism, they have drinks you can enjoy, too.
Blue Canary
300 Mt. Lebanon Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15234
(412) 344-7100
www.bluecanarycoffeehouse.com
In nearby Mt. Lebanon, get your coffee with an extra boost with Blue Canary’s nitro coffee — it’s often compared to having a beer, especially if you get it with hops. They also offer traditional iced coffees, as well as smoothies and flavored lemonades, like strawberry and lavender, if you’re looking for a refreshing drink sans caffeine. All of their flavored syrups are made in-house, and the flavor varies by season.
Delanie’s Coffee
1737 East Carson St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 927-4030
www.delaniescoffee.com
Head to Delanie’s on the South Side’s Carson St., which has a particular focus on espresso, with iced Americanos, plus flavors like white mint mocha and, of course, black and gold mocha to show love for the city’s teams’ colors. You can also enjoy delicious blended lattes like The Sweetheart, with raspberry and white chocolate, or The Parisienne, with Nutella. They also offer teas, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and donuts, and everything is priced affordably. And like many local coffee shops, Delanie’s also decorates with work from local artists.
