Best Places For Iced Coffee In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Though we may be heading into fall and pumpkin-flavored everything, few things are as refreshing as a nice, delicious iced coffee. Pittsburgh has plenty of coffee shops to turn to for a cool caffeine fix, from classic staples like caramel macchiatos to creations packed with more flavor that’ll keep you sipping. Here are five of the best.

Black Forge Coffee House

1206 Arlington Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

(412) 291-8994

www.blackforgecoffee.com Pittsburgh’s Allentown is home to Black Forge Coffee House, a place with a punk style — their slogan is “darkness brewing eternal” — and unique artwork on the walls that’s perfect for people looking for something a little different. You’ll find their cold brew, iced staples like macchiatos and Americanos, and the shop’s own specialty drinks. As a great bonus, everything is locally sourced.

Commonplace Coffee

5827 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 422-0404

thecommonplacecoffeehouse.com With multiple locations from the Strip District to Squirrel Hill — and even nearby Indiana — you can enjoy Commonplace Coffee easily, with coffee beans they roast themselves. Try the lavender vanilla latte in the summer, or keep an eye out for the fall spice. And if you want to learn more about coffee, check out their tasting class.

21st St. Coffee and Tea

2002 Smallman St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-0809

www.21streetcoffee.com You’ll find plenty of great coffee in the Strip, and 21st St. Coffee and Tea is no exception, designed for true coffee lovers and with a knowledgable staff to top it off. Try the draft coffee or an iced mocha, or for something a little more fun, you can get an espresso shake or an affogato, espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. For those with nut allergies or dietary preferences such as veganism, they have drinks you can enjoy, too. Related: Best Donuts In Pittsburgh

Blue Canary

300 Mt. Lebanon Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15234

(412) 344-7100

www.bluecanarycoffeehouse.com In nearby Mt. Lebanon, get your coffee with an extra boost with Blue Canary’s nitro coffee — it’s often compared to having a beer, especially if you get it with hops. They also offer traditional iced coffees, as well as smoothies and flavored lemonades, like strawberry and lavender, if you’re looking for a refreshing drink sans caffeine. All of their flavored syrups are made in-house, and the flavor varies by season.