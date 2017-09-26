Self-Proclaimed Neo-Nazi Back In Jail, Heads To Trial For Anti-Semitic Flier Distribution

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hardy Lloyd is a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi recently released from prison. He was recently captured on video disrupting an anti-hate demonstration last month in Mount Lebanon.

But, now, he’s back in jail. Lloyd is being held for trial for violating his probation for the Mount Lebanon incident and other acts, including distributing white supremacist fliers in the city’s East End.

“I think the community is relieved,” said Bradley Orsini, the director of security for the Pittsburgh Jewish Federation.

In emails to KDKA, Lloyd repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the literature. But, as evidence, the U.S. Attorney presented a surveillance picture of Lloyd dropping racist fliers on a street in Shadyside.

Lloyd was also caught on camera in the Carnegie Mellon University bookstore. Shortly after he left the store, investigators say similar fliers were found in books and sweatshirts for sale there.

After the incident, CMU hand delivered a letter to Lloyd banning him from campus, but in statements to his probation officer, he denied ever being on this property.

Lloyd’s attorney tried to poke holes in the evidence while stressing that Lloyd suffered from mental illness, severe Asperger’s Syndrome, which he said makes Lloyd “an emotional 12-year-old.”

He argued that Lloyd should get psychological care and remain out of jail on supervised release. But, outside of court, Orsini said Lloyd should be returned to prison.

“If a person needs mental health intervention, that he gets that. Our position would be in the Jewish community that he can get that treatment in prison when he gets revoked, if he gets revoked,” said Orsini.

In those emails to KDKA and in statements to his probation officer, Lloyd repeatedly denied that he had nothing to do with the racist literature, but as further evidence that he acted alone, none have been found since his arrest.