NFL Boycott Declared For Veterans Day Weekend, Thousands Vow Support

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands upset over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem are planning a boycott of the NFL.

A Facebook group now has more than 50-thousand members calling for a boycott of all NFL games on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 12-13.

The group is encouraging people to avoid watching football on both Sunday and Monday to show support for veterans.

The Facebook event states: “We will be not be watching or listening to NFL games on November 12th in solidarity with veterans around the country, as football players have continued to disrespect the national anthem, the American flag, and everything our nation stands for.”

The event also asks people not to purchase NFL merchandise over the weekend.

The group goal is to have at least 100-thousand members.

A video posted by the group has more than six-million views and has been shared by nearly 475-thousand people.

Several veterans held signs declaring a boycott of the NFL Tuesday in Uniontown.

Hundreds of NFL players decided to take a knee Sunday after President Trump suggested the NFL should fire any players who didn’t stand for the national anthem.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came under fire because the team, except for former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, chose to stay in the locker room and tunnel during the national anthem.