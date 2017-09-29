MLB Calls Wiz Khalifa’s Puff Gesture Before First Pitch At PNC Park ‘Unfortunate’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As an entertainer, Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is used to being the center of attention.

However, his actions prior to throwing out the first pitch at PNC Park on Wednesday have drawn the ire of Major League Baseball.

Khalifa took the mound wearing a “Legalize It” T-shirt. Before Khalifa wound up, he made a puffing gesture.

Well, it didn’t sit well with MLB.

According to the Tribune-Review’s Rob Biertempfel, MLB issued a statement saying, ““Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”

MLB statement re: Wiz Khalifa: “Marijuana is probated substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred." 1/2 — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) September 28, 2017

MLB statement cont: “The #Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.” 2/2 — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) September 28, 2017

It’s not the first time Khalifa has made a public display of this nature.

In 2012, the rapper wore a “DOPE” hat to City Hall for the proclamation of Wiz Khalifa Day in Pittsburgh.