WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

MLB Calls Wiz Khalifa’s Puff Gesture Before First Pitch At PNC Park ‘Unfortunate’

Filed Under: MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Wiz Khalifa

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As an entertainer, Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is used to being the center of attention.

However, his actions prior to throwing out the first pitch at PNC Park on Wednesday have drawn the ire of Major League Baseball.

wiz khalifa MLB Calls Wiz Khalifa’s Puff Gesture Before First Pitch At PNC Park ‘Unfortunate’

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper Wiz Khalifa throws out the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on September 27, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Khalifa took the mound wearing a “Legalize It” T-shirt. Before Khalifa wound up, he made a puffing gesture.

Well, it didn’t sit well with MLB.

According to the Tribune-Review’s Rob Biertempfel, MLB issued a statement saying, ““Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”

It’s not the first time Khalifa has made a public display of this nature.

In 2012, the rapper wore a “DOPE” hat to City Hall for the proclamation of Wiz Khalifa Day in Pittsburgh.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sean Hart says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    Then why invite him to throw out the pitch? It’s not like he hides who he is.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch