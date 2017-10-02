Phone Scam Targets Apple Users, Uses South Hills Village Mall Number

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — If you receive a phone call that appears to be from the South Hills Village Mall claiming to be Apple tech support, it might be a scam.
Bethel Park Police say residents in the area have received phone calls that appear to be from (412) 308-1970, which is the phone number for the South Hills Village Mall.
During the phone call, an automated message says the recipient needs to call an 800 number to fix a problem with their Apple device. The message claims to be from Apple tech support.
Police say the message is a scam that is spoofing the South Hills Village Mall phone number to appear legitimate.
Police want to remind the public that they should never give banking or personal information over the phone without first verifying that the phone call is legitimate.
A similar scam has also been reported in Ross Township. Residents in that area have reported receiving phone calls that use the Ross Park Mall Apple Store phone number.