Police: Moon Twp. Home Invasion Suspect Found Hiding In Small Compartment

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Moon Township have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion last month that left a little girl with a broken leg when she jumped from her window to escape.

Police say they have taken 34-year-old Roy Yaegle into custody. He is facing numerous charges, including felony robbery counts. He told police he and a teenage boy committed the robbery.

According to Moon Township Police, Yaegle was wanted on a probation violation in connection with a home invasion conviction in 2015.

Officers found him today hiding in a “small, concealed compartment” when they showed up at his Claridge Drive home with a search warrant.

Investigators say Yaegle admitted to committing the home invasion at the Hayeswold Drive home in the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

Police say Yaegle told them he and the teen first stole a car from a garage in the Londonbury neighborhood of Moon Township, and then broke into the Hayeswold Drive home.

A man who lived there and his 12-year-old daughter were forced into a bedroom while the intruders ransacked their home. The girl broke her leg jumping out a window to escape.

Police say Yaegle and the teen then returned the stolen vehicle, leaving it on the street because the garage door was closed when they returned.

Authorities say during their search, they found stolen items from 11 recent thefts. Police say it was enough to fill the back of a dump truck and included thousands of dollars in tools.

They also found two weapons.

Yaegle is being held in jail.

The teenager is with his family, but police say he will also face charges, and they are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.