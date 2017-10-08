Pa. Rep. Rick Saccone Suspends Senate Run, Bids To Replace Murphy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican Rep. Rick Saccone is abandoning his run for Senate to instead run for Congress.

Saccone wanted to replace Democrat Senator Bob Casey, but with Congressman Tim Murphy resigning later this month after his recent scandal, Saccone is now suspending his campaign and has announced his bid to replace Murphy in a special election.

Saccone said his constituents urged him to run for the Congressional seat.

“I know this area well and have worked with community members on various projects from each county. They trust me and want me to restore dignity and honor to this Office,” he said in a release.

Republican Senators Guy Reschenthaler, of Allegheny County, and Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, are also running. On the Democratic side, former county councilman Mike Crossey, former Assistant VA Secretary Pam Iovino and Dr. Bob Solomon have announced they’re in the race.

Murphy decided to resign, effective Oct. 21, on Thursday. Last month, Murphy confessed to having an affair with “a personal friend,” and the pro-life Congressman came under fire last week after reports emerged that he urged the woman with whom he was having the affair to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare.