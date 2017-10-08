WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Recap | Roethlisberger: ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’ | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Pa. Rep. Rick Saccone Suspends Senate Run, Bids To Replace Murphy

Filed Under: Rep. Tim Murphy, Rick Saccone

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican Rep. Rick Saccone is abandoning his run for Senate to instead run for Congress.

Saccone wanted to replace Democrat Senator Bob Casey, but with Congressman Tim Murphy resigning later this month after his recent scandal, Saccone is now suspending his campaign and has announced his bid to replace Murphy in a special election.

Saccone said his constituents urged him to run for the Congressional seat.

“I know this area well and have worked with community members on various projects from each county. They trust me and want me to restore dignity and honor to this Office,” he said in a release.

Republican Senators Guy Reschenthaler, of Allegheny County, and Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, are also running. On the Democratic side, former county councilman Mike Crossey, former Assistant VA Secretary Pam Iovino and Dr. Bob Solomon have announced they’re in the race.

Murphy decided to resign, effective Oct. 21, on Thursday. Last month, Murphy confessed to having an affair with “a personal friend,” and the pro-life Congressman came under fire last week after reports emerged that he urged the woman with whom he was having the affair to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch