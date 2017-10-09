Police Continuing To Investigate Pitt Student’s Homicide

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The death of a University of Pittsburgh student is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to a home in Oakland early Sunday morning, where they found 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet bruised and badly beaten. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

On Monday, crime scene tape remained in place around the home on Cable Place. Pittsburgh police were also knocking on doors to speak with neighbors.

“Right now we are looking at several different possible scenarios as to the circumstances surrounding this,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollbergn said.

While no suspect is has been arrested, police say that the public shouldn’t feel threatened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Meanwhile, lifelong neighborhood residents remain in shock.

“I feel so bad because I saw a guy and a lady, they were crying so loud I thought maybe it was her boyfriend, but after I realized I think it was mother and the father,” Nancy D’andrea said.

The university is also extending its deepest sympathies to Sheykhet’s family and friends. They’re offering the university counseling center for walk-in appointments.

A Pitt spokesperson said: “Our campus is saddened and extends its deepest sympathies to the student’s family and those who knew her. The University Counseling Center will be open for walk-in appointments beginning Monday and can be reached around the clock at (412) 648-7930.”

Through Facebook, Sheykhet’s brother confirmed that his sister was murdered on his 25th birthday.

