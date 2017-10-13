‘It Felt Like My Foot Flew Away’: Aliquippa Grandmother Recovering After Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — She’s known in her Aliquippa community as the neighborhood grandmother, and Thursday night, she was caught in the crossfire.

The woman is recovering in the hospital after someone shot her in the foot.

A pleasant afternoon was shattered by gunfire. Karen Cubbage, 65, is hospitalized with a severe bullet wound in her ankle.

“I was just sitting there, drinking my coffee, having my cigarette, enjoying my afternoon,” she said.

She says it happened after two teenagers, one of them armed, came to her house on Main Street, apparently planning to settle a feud with her nephew who lives with her. They fired at least six shots.

“Them boys, they were surrounding the house, and next thing I know, I heard, ‘boom boom boom boom boom boom,’ and it felt like my foot flew away,” Cubbage said. “I didn’t feel, like, pain at first.”

Cubbage’s daughter Roxanne Findley was about 15 feet from the gunman.

“They just pulled a gun out and aimed toward my house and was like, ‘pow pow pow pow pow pow,’” Findley said. “Two of them took off running, got in the car in the backseat, and sped off.”

Cubbage says two young children were on her porch, but they left moments before the shooting. She’s known as the neighborhood grandma and says the children stayed with her and helped her get into her house.

The bullet hit her chair, went through her ankle and hit her screen door.

“They could have killed me,” Cubbage said. “They could have killed anybody on the porch.”

Cubbage says too many guns are getting into the wrong hands and it needs to stop, and she’s worried the gunman will return to her house.

“Who knows if they’re gonna be around again when I get home?” she said. “We’re looking to move. I want out of there.”

Cubbage says her heel was shattered, she has two pins in her ankle and she’s looking at about 8 weeks of rehabilitation.