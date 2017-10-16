Trick Or Treat Times 2017: Allegheny County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What will you be for Halloween?
Your favorite superhero, a pretty princess, a video game character or what about Little Red Riding Hood? Maybe a Steelers or Penguins player? The possibilities are endless; and trick or treaters are sure to come up with some creative costumes!
Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County!
Allegheny County:
- Carnegie: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dormont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Edgewood Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Findlay Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Forest Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fox Chapel: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hampton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- McKeesport: Check back later!
- Moon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Braddock: Check back later!
- Oakdale: Check back later!
- Ohio Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pine Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pittsburgh: Check back later!
- Penn Hills: Check back later!
- Pennsbury Village: Check back later!
- Pleasant Hills: Check back later!
- Ross Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sewickley Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Shaler Township: Check back later!
- South Fayette Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Park Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Upper St. Clair Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Deer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Mifflin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Whitehall Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION: