WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Trick Or Treat Times 2017: Allegheny County

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Halloween, Trick-Or-Treating, Trick-Or-Treating Times

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What will you be for Halloween?

Your favorite superhero, a pretty princess, a video game character or what about Little Red Riding Hood? Maybe a Steelers or Penguins player? The possibilities are endless; and trick or treaters are sure to come up with some creative costumes!

Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County!

Allegheny County:

  • Carnegie: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dormont: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Edgewood Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Findlay Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Forest Hills: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fox Chapel: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hampton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • McKeesport: Check back later!
  • Moon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Braddock: Check back later!
  • Oakdale: Check back later!
  • Ohio Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pine Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh: Check back later!
  • Penn Hills: Check back later!
  • Pennsbury Village: Check back later!
  • Pleasant Hills: Check back later!
  • Ross Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sewickley Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Shaler Township: Check back later!
  • South Fayette Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Park Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Upper St. Clair Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Deer Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Mifflin Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitehall Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch