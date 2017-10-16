WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Trick Or Treat Times 2017: Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties

Filed Under: Beaver County, Butler County, Fayette County, Halloween, Trick-Or-Treating, Trick-Or-Treating Times, Washington County, Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What will you be for Halloween?

“The Minions,” Harry Potter or maybe a superhero! What about Little Red Riding Hood? Perhaps a Pittsburgh Penguin? The possibilities are endless; and trick or treaters are sure to sport some creative costumes!

Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties!

 

Beaver County:

  • Ambridge: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Beaver Falls: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Brighton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Economy Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hopewell Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monaca Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Brighton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Sewickley Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Butler County:

  • Adams Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Buffalo Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Butler Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Cranberry Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jackson Township: Check back later!
  • Seven Fields: Check back later!
  • Zelienople: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Fayette County:

 

Washington County:

  • Canonsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fallowfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • North Strabane: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Peters Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Strabane: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Westmoreland County

  • Allegheny Township: Check back later!
  • East Huntingdon Township: Check back later!
  • City of Greensburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hempfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Irwin: Check back later!
  • Murrysville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Kensington: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • North Huntingdon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Penn Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Trafford Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Unity Township: Check back later!
  • Washington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch