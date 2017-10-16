Trick Or Treat Times 2017: Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What will you be for Halloween?
“The Minions,” Harry Potter or maybe a superhero! What about Little Red Riding Hood? Perhaps a Pittsburgh Penguin? The possibilities are endless; and trick or treaters are sure to sport some creative costumes!
Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties!
Beaver County:
- Ambridge: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beaver Falls: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brighton Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hopewell Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monaca Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Brighton: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Butler County:
- Adams Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Buffalo Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Butler Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Center Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson Township: Check back later!
- Seven Fields: Check back later!
- Zelienople: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette County:
- Connellsville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fairchance Borough: Check back later!
- Georges Township: Check back later!
- Smithfield Borough: Smithfield Boro will not be sponsoring any door-to-door trick-or-treating this year.
- South Union Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Washington Township: Check back later!
Washington County:
- Canonsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fallowfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- North Strabane: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Peters Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Strabane: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Westmoreland County
- Allegheny Township: Check back later!
- East Huntingdon Township: Check back later!
- City of Greensburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hempfield Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Irwin: Check back later!
- Murrysville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Kensington: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Penn Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trafford Borough: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Unity Township: Check back later!
- Washington Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
