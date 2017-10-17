Best Places For Corn Dishes In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Corn on the cob is one of the quintessential dishes of summer, but what about fall? The American staple is good in so many dishes, but sometimes you need something a little different. As we had into the colder months, explore some of Pittsburgh restaurants’ different — and at times very creative — uses for corn. Here are the best places to head to for a corn dish, from staples like cornbread and cornmeal to more creative uses in soups.

Kaya

2000 Smallman St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 261-6565

www.kaya.menu For a taste of the Caribbean, South America, and Mexico, try the Strip District’s Kaya. Start off your meal with corn and lentil beignets served with green curry sauce or conch and corn chowder with scallions and poblano peppers. If you stop by for lunch, try the chilled corn soup with jalapeño and Thai basil for just the right amount of corn goodness.

Carmi

917 Western Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

(412) 231-0100

www.carmirestaurant.com One of those most delicious uses of corn is cornbread and cornmeal, and the soul food from Carmi has plenty of both. Their sides include cornbread stuffing and fried corn, while their fried tilapia is coated in cornmeal. Or try the chicken breast stuffed with cornbread for a heartier meal.

Casbah

229 S. Highland Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 661-5656

www.casbahpgh.com Casbah's entrees often feature corn, from their lamb zatar to their gnocchi with duck confit and mixed greens. But for a dish where corn is the star, have the corn puree soup with pepita romesco, serrano chile oil, and herbs.

Earth Inspired Salads

218 Fifth Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-1113

www.earthinspiredsalads.com Who said a salad had to be boring? A few of Earth Inspired Salads’ creations feature fresh corn, but the real highlight here is their roasted corn agave vinaigrette. Visit the Market Square restaurant to try it for yourself.