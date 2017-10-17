Monroeville, Westmoreland Mall To Remain Closed On Thanksgiving

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At least two Pittsburgh-area malls say they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

CBL Properties, the owner of the Monroeville Mall and the Westmoreland Mall say that their shopping centers will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The property says the malls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 24).

In a press release, CBL Properties President and CEO Stephen Lebovitz said: “The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive. It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances do have the option to open on Thanksgiving.

Yesterday the South Hills Village Macy’s said they would be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

CBL Properties says customers should check local mall websites for more information.