Primanti Bros. Offers Free Sandwiches If Amazon Picks Pittsburgh For HQ2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In what could be a game changing move, iconic Pittsburgh sandwich restaurant Primanti Bros. is offering free sandwiches to Amazon employees if the company picks the Steel City as it’s second headquarters.

The sandwich company tweeted out the idea to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Tuesday.

Hey @BillPeduto, we wanna help sweeten the @Amazon deal! Free sammiches to all Amazon employees when the PGH HQ pops up! DM us to discuss! — Primanti Bros (@primantibros) October 17, 2017

Primanti Bros. said they’ll offer 50,000 of the sandwiches, plus a lifetime employee discount if Amazon picks Pittsburgh for HQ2.

Pittsburgh is just one of dozens of cities across the country vying to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald traveled to Seattle to meet with Amazon executives in person last week. There are more than 20 properties in the Pittsburgh area that are being touted as a possible site for the Amazon headquarters.

Mayor Bill Peduto says there are many connections with Amazon.

“There are a lot of local connections to Amazon executives that have a Pittsburgh backing — either born here, raised here, friends with somebody here,” he said. “It’s amazing how far that Pittsburgh connection goes.”

The deadline for cities to submit an application to Amazon is Oct. 17. Amazon is expected to make its choice sometime next year.