Police: Teacher Violently Assaulted After School, Hit With Brick To Face

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public School teacher was seriously injured after officials say she was followed to her car and assaulted on her way home from school.

The incident reportedly started in school earlier today.

Sources confirm to KDKA’s Marty Griffin what they describe as a “rather shocking and violent incident.” It reportedly involved the parents of a student at Pittsburgh’s Martin Luther King Accelerated Learning Academy on the North Side.

Sources say the incident started in class when the teacher reportedly took a student’s phone. Apparently, the student was using it during class, which is against the rules.

That student reportedly told her parents.

Sources say the parents then followed the teacher from school.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the man and woman approached the teacher’s vehicle, she rolled down her window and the woman then threw the brick at the teacher. She was also pulled out of the vehicle by both suspects, who continued to assault her.

The teacher reportedly suffered facial injuries and lost teeth.

She was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital this afternoon.

Police are in the middle of the investigation right now.

There’s no word yet if the parents are in custody.

KDKA has reached out to Pittsburgh Public School District officials. We have not heard back yet.

