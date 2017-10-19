TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Mom Arrested, Accused In Violent Assault Of Daughter’s Teacher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a violent assault of a North Side teacher.

According to police, Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, was arrested Thursday morning. She is facing charges of aggravated assault, stalking, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident allegedly started Wednesday when Janice Watkins, a teacher at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School, confiscated a cell phone from a fourth grade girl. As she was taking the phone, the student allegedly bit the 46-year-old teacher. The district has a no cell phone policy.

Sources say the girl’s parents then followed Watkins in her car as she went to get the bite wound checked out at a local clinic.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the assault happened around 3:15 p.m. at the busy intersection of Route 65 and the West End Bridge. Watkins had just left school when a black SUV approached her vehicle.

“She said, ‘I put my window down and the woman threw a brick through my window,’ and hit her in her face,” said Betty Davis, Watkins’ mother. “And that’s when she said, ‘I told you I would get you,’ and [Watkins] said, ‘I didn’t realize it was two other people,’ but she said she felt something hit her in the back and it was two men.”

Watkins suffered facial injuries and lost a tooth. She was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement, which reads in part, “Violence of any kind against a PPS staff member or citizen is unacceptable, and the individuals responsible must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior.”

Investigators are currently working to identify a male that was with Williams during the alleged incident.

