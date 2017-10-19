Mom Arrested, Accused In Violent Assault Of Daughter’s Teacher

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a violent assault of a North Side teacher.

According to police, Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, was arrested Thursday morning. She is facing charges of aggravated assault, stalking, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

UPDATE: @PghPolice say 29yo Daishonta Marie Williams has been arrested for assaulting a @PPSnews teacher, faces several charges. #KDKA — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 19, 2017

The incident allegedly started Wednesday when Janice Watkins, a teacher at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School, confiscated a cell phone from a fourth grade girl. As she was taking the phone, the student allegedly bit the 46-year-old teacher. The district has a no cell phone policy.

Sources say the girl’s parents then followed Watkins in her car as she went to get the bite wound checked out at a local clinic.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the assault happened around 3:15 p.m. at the busy intersection of Route 65 and the West End Bridge. Watkins had just left school when a black SUV approached her vehicle.

“She said, ‘I put my window down and the woman threw a brick through my window,’ and hit her in her face,” said Betty Davis, Watkins’ mother. “And that’s when she said, ‘I told you I would get you,’ and [Watkins] said, ‘I didn’t realize it was two other people,’ but she said she felt something hit her in the back and it was two men.”

Watkins suffered facial injuries and lost a tooth. She was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement, which reads in part, “Violence of any kind against a PPS staff member or citizen is unacceptable, and the individuals responsible must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior.”

Investigators are currently working to identify a male that was with Williams during the alleged incident.

