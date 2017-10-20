Man Arrested, Another Charged In Assault On Restaurant Owner

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a Penn Hills man accused of assaulting a restaurant owner on the South Side in September.

22-year-old Ivan Fields is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police released a surveillance picture of the men involved and say tips from the public helped lead to the arrest of Fields.

Fields and Jeremy Rupp are accused of assaulting Steven Zarglis, the owner of Lesvos Gyros on East Carson Street on September 19.

Zarglis said right before closing, the men came into the restaurant and the one started calling him names.

“So, I went down there to close the door. A black guy, he kept calling me names. He was calling me the N-word,” Zarglis said. “And when I did say, ‘Are you calling ‘N’?’ then he got real mad.”

The two men left the restaurant and when Zarglis went to lock the door, he was struck in the face by the black man, later identified as Fields.

Zarglis suffered a broken nose and needed stitches on his nose and above his left eye.

Police say calls from the public identified the men as Fields and Rupp. Fields is in the Allegheny County Jail. Rupp is still wanted on a count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.