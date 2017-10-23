Police Charge Mom’s Boyfriend In Assault Of Elementary School Teacher

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged a second person in connection with the brutal attack of a Pittsburgh Public School teacher last week.
Vincent Beasley is now facing multiple charges in the incident, including three felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as conspiracy and stalking charges.
Beasley is the boyfriend of Dai’Shonta Williams, 29, who was charged last week in the case. She is the mother of a fourth grader at the school where the victim teaches.
The victim, 46-year-old Janice Watkins, is still recovering from her injuries.
The suspects are accused of throwing a brick through Watkins’ car window, dragging her out of the vehicle and then attacking her along a roadside.
Investigators say it all stemmed from an incident at the Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School earlier in the day after Watkins confiscated a cell phone from Williams’ daughter.
