Bail Denied For Woman Accused Of Assaulting Daughter’s Teacher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bail has been denied for a woman charged with brutally attacking her daughter’s teacher.

Dai’Shonta Williams, 29, was arrested and charged last week in the case. She posted her $50,000 bond on Monday and was scheduled to be released from the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday. However, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office filed an emergency motion to halt her release.

The motion revoked Williams’ bond. The D.A.’s Office has requested a bond modification hearing believing her to be “a danger to the community,” so she will remain in jail.

Today, Judge Jeffrey Manning upheld the D.A.s decision at a hearing, calling her a threat to the community.

Williams was visibly emotional when she learned that her bond had been revoked.

“If you think you’re going to get out of jail and your father posts the bail, it was all of our understanding, Ms. Jackson as well, her roommate, that she was getting out. Then, all of a sudden before you’re released, they’re like no, hold on, you’re not going anywhere. I think any of us would have a visceral reaction. You’d have an emotional reaction,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said.

Williams is the mother of a fourth grader at the school where the victim, 46-year-old Janice Watkins, teaches.

Investigators say it all stemmed from an incident at the school when Watkins confiscated a cell phone from Williams’ daughter.

Williams reportedly did not like how the situation was handled, and allegedly said of Watkins, “She is going to get it later.” The little girl accused the teacher of trying to choke her, and officials say the girl bit Watkins.

Later, investigators say Watkins was driving home along Ohio River Boulevard. While sitting in traffic on the West End exit off-ramp, she noticed a black male and female get out of their vehicle. Watkins’ driver’s side window was down as she was speaking to her mother on the phone.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window. Watkins was struck in the head. She said after she was hit, the woman opened her door, dragged her out in the road and began punching and kicking her.

Williams’ boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. He has also been charged in the incident.

Beasley spent the night in jail but is now out after posting $3,500 bond.

Both face a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.