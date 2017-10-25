Pitt Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty In S.C., Expected Back In Pa. In November

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man charged with the murder of a Pitt student will be extradited back to Pittsburgh next month.

Matthew Darby, 21, is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Alina Sheykhet, inside her off-campus apartment earlier this month.

Days later, Darby was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to Myrtle Beach police, a concerned citizen reported seeing a male tampering with a window at a residence. When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description. Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the male suspect was Darby.

On Tuesday, Darby pleaded guilty to loitering and providing false information in that case. He was sentenced to time served for the offenses in South Carolina.

Now, he is expected to be extradited back to Pittsburgh on Nov. 3.

When Darby does return to Pittsburgh, not only will he face a murder charge. There are also two charges of rape — one of an Indiana County woman back in February and a more recent case of a 17-year-old in Elizabeth Township a few days before Sheykhet was murdered.

