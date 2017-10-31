By Janelle Sheetz Burgers may not be the food Pittsburgh is known for, but that doesn’t mean we don’t make a great one — you’ll find fantastic burger joints all over the city, and everyone has their take on who has the best. But what about when you’re looking for a different take on a burger, something other than the typical beef patty? Some Pittsburgh restaurants are offering up great alternatives, whether it’s a veggie burger or even crab. Here are the best non-beef burgers in Pittsburgh.

Benjamin’s

900 Western Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 224-2163

www.benjaminspgh.com Typically, for vegetarians in want of a veggie burger, the options are limited — a lone menu option almost always made of beans without the exciting flavor combinations all the other traditional burgers on the menu get. But Benjamin’s proves that veggie burgers don’t have to be a boring afterthought, nor should they be. All of Benjamin’s burgers can be ordered with a veggie patty made of chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and fresh rosemary. Our favorite? The goat cheese and apple burger, topped with balsamic-rosemary goat cheese and Granny Smith apples, giving it a great crunch with a little sweetness.

Burgatory

342 North Shore Drive

PIttsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 586-5846

www.burgatorybar.com Local chain Burgatory is serving up creative burgers all over the area, with locations on the North Shore, Waterfront, Fox Chapel, Robinson, Murrysville, and McCandless crossing, plus inside both PPG Paints Arena and Heinz Field. In addition to typical beef burgers, Burgatory’s menu also features a veggie burger made of mushrooms, lentils, and cashews, plus a crab burger, a firm bison burger, and a grass-fed elk burger —

all of which are also available for the Custom Creation option, which allows you to completely customize your burger, from the patty to the rub to the toppings.

Winghart’s

5 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 434-5600

www.winghartburgers.com Winghart's prides itself on making its food fresh with local ingredients, and they're particularly known for their fries — and you'll even find pierogis on the menu. But when it comes to burgers, in addition to their freshly ground beef patties, they serve up multiple chicken burgers with options like tikka masala and buffalo chicken, plus a crab burger with roasted red pepper aioli and a veggie burger made of chickpeas. You can enjoy Winghart's different burger offerings at multiple locations in Market Square, the South Side, and nearby Greensburg.

BRGR

5997 Centre Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 362-BEEF

www.brgrpgh.com When it comes to variety in patties, BRGR just might be the winner — while they have plenty of beef burgers, their menu also includes a chicken and waffles burger, plus a veggie patty made with falafel, roasted corn, and black beans. They also have turkey and bison burgers, as well as a few seafood options, such as a salmon burger with cucumber and tomato relish and a mahi-mahi and shrimp patty with mango and cilantro slaw. You can enjoy their burgers at locations downtown, Eastside, inside PNC Park, and in nearby Cranberry and Mt. Lebanon. Want BRGR to come to you? Schedule a visit from their food truck or take advantage of their catering menu.